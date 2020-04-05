Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INN. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

