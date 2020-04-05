Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

