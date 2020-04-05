Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Visa by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 431,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $151.85 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

