Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 10,406 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

