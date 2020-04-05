Super Zero (SERO) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $12.39 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069573 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00341209 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,943,989 coins and its circulating supply is 249,995,282 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

