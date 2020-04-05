Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Cap of $41,049.92

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Suretly has a market cap of $41,049.92 and approximately $51.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.04577700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037103 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.