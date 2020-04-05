sUSD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $8,963.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,775,639 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

