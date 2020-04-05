SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,600,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $139.34 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.