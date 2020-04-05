SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.50% of SVB Financial Group worth $64,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $139.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

