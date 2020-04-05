Swarm City Market Cap Hits $56,836.75 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $56,836.75 and $20.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.02573424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00200304 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.