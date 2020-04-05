Swarm (SWM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,599.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Swarm has a market capitalization of $889,633.95 and $2,599.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

