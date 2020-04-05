SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.04618136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

