SwiftCash (SWIFT) Achieves Market Cap of $79,445.62

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $79,445.62 and $27.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 94.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 147,345,495 coins and its circulating supply is 146,625,064 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

