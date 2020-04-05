Swipe (SXP) Price Up 79.8% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $46.73 million and $13.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00011220 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,373,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

