Switcheo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,522.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,522.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.