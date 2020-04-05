Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.32. 690,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

