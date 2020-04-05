Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.92 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $223,841.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00594973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007740 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,268,371 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

