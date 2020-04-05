Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at $39,343,135.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,184. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 212,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

