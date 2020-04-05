TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DBS Vickers raised TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,235,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,756,000 after purchasing an additional 944,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,590,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,389,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after acquiring an additional 793,482 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 2,718,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

