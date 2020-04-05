Tap Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $216,131.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.04496619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.