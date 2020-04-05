TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TapImmune.

Get TapImmune alerts:

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. TapImmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TapImmune (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.