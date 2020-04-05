TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

