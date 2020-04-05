Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.56.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,908. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 75.88%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

