Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,327. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.