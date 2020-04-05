Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 384.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TGEN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Tecogen worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

