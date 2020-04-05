Telcoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,798.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $13,798.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.04425324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

