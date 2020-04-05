Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $8,728.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.93 or 0.04635340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037098 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009590 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

