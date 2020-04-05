Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

TFX stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

