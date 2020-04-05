Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,784,000 after buying an additional 2,156,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,891,000 after buying an additional 2,226,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 2,491,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.