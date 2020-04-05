Tellor Price Hits $3.74 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00055044 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $3.97 million and $85,190.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,149,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,059,997 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

