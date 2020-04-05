TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,699.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $583,130.66 and approximately $49,699.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. In the last week, TEMCO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,456,055 tokens. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

