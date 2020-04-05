Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

