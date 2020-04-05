Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $16.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $2.32 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

