Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 646,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Tenneco worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tenneco by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tenneco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

