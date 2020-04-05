TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, TenX has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Bithumb, BigONE and LATOKEN. TenX has a market cap of $4.62 million and $2.95 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,610,147 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Neraex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, COSS, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitBay, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

