Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Teradyne stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

