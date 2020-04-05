Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $3.30 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Terra has a total market cap of $44.59 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.