Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $885,794.75 and $160.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.03426682 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00748945 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000751 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

