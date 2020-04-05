Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Instant Bitex, QBTC and FCoin. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $36.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00104012 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Huobi, EXX, ABCC, Exmo, Poloniex, QBTC, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, B2BX, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, Kraken, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, C2CX, ChaoEX, Liqui, Iquant, BigONE, IDAX, MBAex, FCoin, ZB.COM, BitMart, TDAX, Trade By Trade, Coinut, IDCM, Cobinhood, CoinEx, UEX, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, Kryptono, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

