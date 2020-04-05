Tezos Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00024945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $79.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 705,020,740 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

