TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of TFS Financial worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

