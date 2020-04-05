TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,655,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 631,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,510,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 815,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

