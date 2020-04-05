Thar Token Market Capitalization Tops $15,821.06 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $15,821.06 and $3.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,187 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

