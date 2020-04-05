The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Achieves $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bithumb, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

