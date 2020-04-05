The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

