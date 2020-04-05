THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 52.2% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $14,850.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

