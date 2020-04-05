Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67,467.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $67,467.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

