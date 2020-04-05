THETA Price Reaches $0.0807 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Huobi, Binance and Hotbit. THETA has a total market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.92 or 0.04457197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037007 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Coinbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.