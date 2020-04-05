Thingschain Market Capitalization Achieves $17,131.55 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $17,131.55 and approximately $8,323.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030150 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.60 or 1.00711665 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069953 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

