Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

